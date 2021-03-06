R.I.P. Iconic Cleveland Rock Legend and Media Personality Michael Stanley Has Passed Away at Age 72

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of Cleveland’s most legendary and well-known figures in the music and entertainment has passed.

Michael Stanley, a longtime singer-songwriter and musician along with serving as a television and radio personality in his hometown, “died Friday at the age of 72.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Stanley, a Cleveland native, recorded several memorable hits, such as “My Town” and “He Can’t Love You,” over the course of several decades. In all, Stanley recorded more than 18 albums and gave hundreds of concert performances.

Both “My Town” and “He Can’t Love You” also went Top 40 nationwide and each had received heavy airplay on MTV.

He had also toured with Foreigner, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, and The Doobie Brothers in the 1970’s and ’80s, while working with the likes of Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren and David Sanborn.

Stanley would later venture into Cleveland media as co-host of WJW Fox 8 during its years as a CBS affiliate in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s on ‘PM Magazine’ and ‘Cleveland Tonight.’ He is well-known for his 30-plus year run as a radio personality at Classic Rock station WNCX-FM, where he was last heard in mid-February of 2021.

He made a cameo appearance on an episode of ABC’s ‘Drew Carey Show.’

Stanley is survived by his daughters, sister and five grandchildren among his remaining family members.

Instead of purchasing flowers, his family is requesting that his fans would donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland APL.

