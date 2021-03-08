LOCAL NEWS: NBA Shows Off The New Logos For The 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It has been known for a long time that the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and all related activities and events will take place in Downtown Cleveland. Now, there is finally some logos to go along with the celebration.

Several different presentations have been presented to showcase not only the main NBA logo, but one of the city most iconic symbols of all-time as well.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The design features the Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games. Those were held in 1981 at the Richfield Coliseum, 1997 at the Gund Arena, and now the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for 2022.

The color scheme and font from the Cleveland Cavaliers are incorporated into the All-Star logos.

There is even a sense of local pride in several designs with the Terminal Tower and team colors featured in other designs.

The NBA All-Star Cleveland 2022 Logos were developed in-house by our Cavs design team at the creative direction of @DanielArsham in collaboration with the @NBA. pic.twitter.com/soA0mWyjVh — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 8, 2021

Cleveland’s next NBA All-Star event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Gateway District.

