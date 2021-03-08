CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: NBA Shows Off The New Logos For The 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland

The Famous Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

It has been known for a long time that the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and all related activities and events will take place in Downtown Cleveland.  Now, there is finally some logos to go along with the celebration.

Several different presentations have been presented to showcase not only the main NBA logo, but one of the city most iconic symbols of all-time as well.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The design features the Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games.

Those were held in 1981 at the Richfield Coliseum, 1997 at the Gund Arena, and now the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for 2022.

The color scheme and font from the Cleveland Cavaliers are incorporated into the All-Star logos.

There is even a sense of local pride in several designs with the Terminal Tower and team colors featured in other designs.

Cleveland’s next NBA All-Star event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the Gateway District.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
