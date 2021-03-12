Uber Passenger That Cut A Germ Filled Fool Arrested

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Most times we here of people who had a ride share from hell for all kinds of reasons giving ride share companies such as Uber and Lyft as well as their drivers a bad rap. But I’m almost sure that the popular ride services has many stories, that a lot of them have chosen not to share virally for one reason or another of riders that have been leaving a party, bar or just out kickin it around town with friends, of folks that just cut a straight fool all because they feel they can get away with it. During this pandemic the ride share services continued to hold us down but unfortunately a group of young ladies disrespect of someone else health precautions are leading them to a nice jail cell with day in court with a judge.

Three young ladies in Las Vegas decided to ride in an Uber. The Uber driver, because of whether some people want to believe it or not we are still in a pandemic, asked the young ladies to put on a mask and that’s when the foolery unfolded. The ladies basically told the driver f**** the masks then proceeded to cough and shout profanities at the driver. Unbeknownst to the ladies, the Uber driver had his video rolling.

Now according to Las Vegas police they have arrested 24 year old Malaysia King, who is now faces charges of assault and battery, conspiracy, as well as violating health and safety code for attacking Uber driver. The rest of Ms. King’s crew is expected to be turning themselves into authorities.

Now was all of that really worth it?

Take a look at the video below.

