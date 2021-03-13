Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Called It Quits

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After two years of being engaged, power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have ended their longtime relationship.

Reports on March 12 have been leaked with sources, especially the New York Post, speculating that A-Rod “FaceTiming with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy after allegations involving LeCroy and an anonymous, former MLB star” proved too much for J. Lo to deal with.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In February, LeCroy told the Post that she and A-Rod had never met in person but said that they had spoken on the phone. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” the source said. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

Right now, Rodriguez is in Florida for Major League Baseball’s preseason, while Lopez is filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic with Josh Duhamel, who replaced Armie Hammer in the male lead after the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor has been accused of sexual assault, violence and emotional abuse.

Lopez did post a photo on her Instagram of Rodriguez visiting her with the two embracing and kissing each other when the two were still together during happier times, which was late last month.

Now, in a full 180, on March 12, Rodriguez posted on his Instagram a photo of him on a boat by himself with the caption: “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?

The two had gotten engaged in March of 2019 with Rodriguez sharing a photo on Twitter of Lopez wearing the ring on her finger:

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

Now J-Rod is over and even TMZ has made it official!

The two would have been married last year if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic as reported by TMZ.

Unfortunately, the romance of J. Lo and A-Rod is over.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of DJDM and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Sheri Determan and WENN

Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Tweet and Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland