Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paaks ‘Silk Sonic’ Showed Out For The Grammys [VIDEO]

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak formed a new band ‘Silk Sonic’ then dropped a bangin new single “Leave the Door Open” open not long before The Grammys released their performers list for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak noticed the performance snub right, Bruno was chill about it but Anderson .Paak was like hell to the nah, I worked to hard to get to this moment for us not to shine at the right time, hence the #LetSilkSonicThrive social media campaign. And guess what…it worked, because thrived is what they did.

Last night during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, ‘Silk Sonic‘, showed up and showed out with their hot new, sure to be a classic, with an old school vibe dropped with a new school twist “Leave the Door Open”, with a performance that was reminiscent of the legendary ‘Temptations’ leaving music fans souls right their on the Grammy floor.

Take a look at Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Silk Sonic’ perform “Leave the Door Open” virtually LIVE from the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony below.

