LOCAL NEWS: Music Box Cleveland to Resume In-Person Concerts Later This Spring!

For those who miss going out to see live music performance will be happy to hear news of this announcement.

The Music Box Supper Club on Cleveland’s West Bank of the Flats is once again opening its doors to the public for concerts starting in May. News of the reopening was made by the music venue itself on March 15.

Even though performances will be taking place indoors, there will still be some health and safety guidelines in place as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Look for facial covering, especially wearing masks, when “not seated at tables,” and physical distancing.

Still, those behind the Music Box are excited to welcome all concertgoers back to the facility.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The Music Box is very excited to bring live music, fabulous food, and fun back to the riverfront. Spring is in the air and we can’t wait to see you,” said the Music Box’s Mike and Colleen Miller in a statement. Head to the Music Box’s website to find a rundown of upcoming concerts.

Once at the website, users have to choose which table to sit at.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mike Kline (notkalvin) and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images