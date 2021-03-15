LOCAL NEWS: Where To Park in Cleveland For The Big Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at The Wolstein Center

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This week will start the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in the Downtown area on the city’s east side.

There will be a lot of people attending and that will mean limited options for parking, especially on the streets surrounding the site and even several blocks away in different directions.

It is highly recommended to arrive early for the scheduled appointment in order to get a secured spot and to be on time.

The City of Cleveland is also aware of the traffic that is expected in Downtown and has announced that free parking will be offered for those who will be arriving for their shots.

Public transportation (i.e. Greater Cleveland RTA) is strongly encouraged, but for those who are still planning on driving to the Wolstein Center, there is a map below of where to park. The highlighted areas are in yellows. Look for the RTA Shuttle Bus spot on the map as well for those who are not able to operate a vehicle.

Now, there are some restrictions in regards to parking for the mass clinic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The city laid out the following street restrictions in a press release: E. 18 th : No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid E. 19 th : No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie to the Central Ave. Extension

: No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie to the Central Ave. Extension E. 21 st : No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid Carnegie Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18 th to E. 21 st

to E. 21 Prospect Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18 th to E. 21 st

to E. 21 Central Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18th to E. 19th The event is set to last for six to eight weeks daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

No road closures have been announced or planned as of right now.

The mass clinic will begin on March 17, which also happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

In order to get in, you have to register online for an appointment, which registration has already started as of March 15.

Another round of appointments are set for March 24 through 30.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Loop Images and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture and First through Third Post Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland