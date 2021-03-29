A Night Of Excellence: 2021 NAACP Image Awards Winners [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

No pandemic would spoil a night of black excellence as the 2021 NAACP Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson went down live from Los Angeles, however virtually and remotely from Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

Rege’-Jean that made women from all over the world want to be a Bridgerton living in a castle without modern day amenities or electricity took home an award for outstanding actor in a drama series for his work on Netflix’s “Bridgerton.” The pandemic took us out the clubs but DJ D-Nice brought Club Quarantine to us to party safely from the confines our shelters. DJ D-Nice last week celebrated the 1 year anniversary of Club Quarantine and followed that milestone up with an award for Entertainer of the Year. The real King of Zamunda, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy humbley accepted his Hall of Fame Award. Viola Davis is teaching all young actresses How To Get Away With Awards by taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the multicasted Issa Rae won her first NAACP Image Awards for her role in her own Comedy Series, Insecure, and the Bad Boys themselves Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took home the award for Outstanding Motion Picture for their film Bad Boys For Life. [see their acceptance videos below]

For a complete list of the winners from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards CLICK HERE or scroll to the complete winner list video below.

