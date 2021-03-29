CLOSE
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Brings Us To Tears In NAACP Image Award Speech

Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Chadwick Boseman brought the pride and image to the world on a silver screen in his role as the Black Panther with a predominately black cast whose illustrious lives played out in the mythical hidden land in Africa called Wakanda.  The role of Black Panther gave our children the vision that they can do anything for filling the promise to inspire while fighting his own battle with cancer for mortality.

However in the spiritual his presence will be felt forever and proof of that happened as his wife Taylor Simone Ledward delivered a tearful and heartfelt message about the importance of colon cancer screenings as she accepts his award for Outstanding Actor In Motion Picture at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Take a look at the video below.

