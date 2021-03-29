CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Perry’s Ice Cream Presents New Flavor Celebrating the Cleveland Indians!

Cleveland Baseball Team Will Drop Its Indians Team Name

The Cleveland Indians is set to start up another season of excitement at Downtown’s Progressive Field at Gateway.  What better way to enjoy a game in-person or at home than with a nice helping of ice cream.

Well the team still currently known as the Indians has partnered up with Perry’s Ice Cream Company to create and co-brand a new flavor called Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Available for purchase at Progressive Field, Giant Eagle, other local retailers and ice cream stands in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, the new flavor is made up of chocolate cookie dough ice cream with crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces, according to a Perry’s Ice Cream Company news release.

The family size 1.5-quart package features a special letter to the fans, calling out memories of 455 consecutive sellouts and the longest win streak in the American League.

Plus, $.05 of every purchase of this flavor will be given to the Cleveland Indians Charities.

You can also purchase the Indians ice cream online at Perry’s website.

The new Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ flavor is the fifth from the company to be introduced as part of different partnerships with professional sports teams.  The other four have been the Columbus Blue Jackets (5th Line Crunch), Buffalo Sabres (Let’s Dough Buffalo!®), Buffalo Bills (Brownie Blitz) and Syracuse University Athletics (‘CUSE® 44).

Will you be sinking your teeth into the Indians ice cream flavor?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter

Close