LOCAL NEWS: Sheetz Planning Hiring Spree for Its Ohio Locations!

Sheetz is holding a job event where they plan to add new employees to its locations all over the U.S.

In Ohio alone, the popular gas station chain looks to hire more than 200 new faces to its locations in the state.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The convenience store chain is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 619 locations nationwide. Masks will be required. Prospective employees should check-in at the register and then wait in their car for their interview time.

