Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All

The Isley Brothers may have faced off against Earth, Wind & Fire in a Verzuz for the culture, but Ron Isley won the competition with his grand zaddy swag.

Ronald D. Isley has always been a smooth cat, but at 79-years-old, the salt and pepper beard, foil damask print suit and pristine vocals really took it up a notch. And #BlackTwitter agrees.

The comments section was lit for the iconic lead singer, who looks his best. It’s safe to say, he had all the aunties swooning.

As expected, Verzuz was trending on Twitter and spawned several trending topics, including: Tyrese, R. Kelly and “Not Steve” after host Steve Harvey’s fanboy behavior at the music event.

You may be asking yourself what does Tyrese have to do with The Isley Brothers? Well, the outspoken singer used the comments section to share with fans he was exposed to The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire’s music when his mother would play their songs while drinking in the house. And an additional tid bit about a second TGT album when we didn’t even know there was a first.

R. Kelly began trending after fans took to Twitter to express their desperation to hear just a smidgen of “Contagious,” sans the controversial Chicago singer.

Aside from Ron’s beard, fans are adoring his fabulous fur and suit. Ron posed for photographer Robert Ector in a similarly dapper suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

Ronald wasn’t the only fashionable man in the room. Steven Harvey popped out in a purple satin suit. Okay!

Can we say classic?! Go’ head and show these young whippersnappers how it’s done.

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

