Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Features Appearances From A$AP Rocky & Nas

Seems hella relevant if you ask us...

Though Hype Williams’ Belly is a certified hood classic, Nas‘ on screen performance did leave much to be desired. But that shouldn’t mean he should be done filming movie roles or even producing films, right?

 

Enter Monster, a film adaptation based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel which centers around an intelligent 17-year-old honors student from Harlem who gets caught up in the street game and charged with felony murder. Fighting to clear his name, the young genius will face a judicial system known for systematic racism that will do whatever it can to paint him as a “thug” regardless of his academic achievements or the actual truth. Sound familiar?

Executive produced by John Legend, Nas and Jeffery Wright, the Anthony Mandler directed film will boasts appearances from A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Hudson, John David Washington, and of course, Nasir Jones a.k.a. Nas.

Nas as an inmate spitting knowledge? What’s the chances his name is Sincere in this film? Just sayin.’

Check out the trailer for Monster below and let us know if you’ll be streaming it when it premiers on Netflix come May 7.

Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Features Appearances From A$AP Rocky & Nas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

