LOCAL NEWS: Discount Drug Mart to Add 300 New Employees at Locations Across Ohio

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One longtime Ohio drug store chain has announced it’s looking for a lot of new hires throughout the state.

Discount Drug Mart is looking to hire 300 and all of the current and upcoming locations.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The company said it is filling full- and part-time positions. Open jobs include clerks, cashiers and pharmacy techs for permanent and temporary positions.

Drug Mart’s hiring spree also comes as two new stores, one in Strongsville and another in North Ridgeville, are planning to open up later this year.

To apply and get more information on the job openings, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Benjamin Lowy and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Yulia-Images and Getty Images