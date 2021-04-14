Bobby Brown’s Urgent Warning To Everyone [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bobby Brown is issuing an urgent to warning to everyone.

The proclaimed by Whitney Houston the most anointed voices to grace this earth, King of R&B Bobby Brown has been through a lot since 2012 when he lost his ex-wife super star Whitney Houston to what was said to be a drug related death. Then in 2015 Bobby Brown lost his daughter he shared with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina is eerily almost same death as her mother. Then just when you think things couldn’t get any heartbreaking in 2020 Bobby Brown lost his name sake Bobby Brown Jr. at the age of 27 to what was reported as “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.”

How much more can one man take??

Today for the first time a 52 year old Bobby Brown sat down at the red table to open up about Booby Jr.’s tragic death with Jada Pinkett Smith during her ‘Red Table Talk’ show on Facebook Live.

“Kids today, they’re trying different things,…They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem, because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”

Take a listen to Bobby Brown’s urgent warning to everyone below

