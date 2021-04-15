Ex-Policer Officer Charged With Killing Daunte Wright Released on $100K Bond

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Daunte Wright was driving along in Minnesota when he was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rear view mirror. During the traffic stop while being detained a now ex-police officer, Kim Potter, allegedly mistakened her 9mm Glock for a taser, shooting and killing the 20 year Daunte Wright just miles away from where George Floyd lost his life when ex-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck killing him. All of this happening while Derek Chauvin in on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Kim Potter was placed on administrative leave before she ultimately turned in her letter of resignation along with the Chief Of Police Tim Gannon. Kim Potter was then arrested and charged on probable cause for second-degree manslaughter.

Now today it is being reported that Kim Potter has been released from the Hennepin County jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

