LOCAL NEWS: Michael Symon’s B Spot To Be Replaced By Mabel’s BBQ in Woodmere

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It appears that one Michael Symon restaurant is taking over the space of another at Eton Chagrin Boulevard on Cleveland’s east side.

The last remaining B Spot location at the shopping center in Woodmere has closed on May 2, leaving the stand at FirstEnergy Stadium as the local burger chain’s last spot standing.

With B Spot gone, another staple from the popular chef and television personality is set to fill the vacancy.

That would be Mabel’s BBQ, which also has a location in Downtown Cleveland.

Those involved with Symon’s restaurants are excited of the new addition to Mabel’s.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the east side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer this Summer,” Doug Petkovic, partner of Michael Symon Restaurants, said in a statement. Cleveland barbeque lovers can expect the same sort of smoky, meaty fixings and vast whiskey selection as the East Fourth Street location.

Eton Chagrin also took to its Facebook the news of Mabel’s arrival.

There is no completion and opening date as of right now.

In the meantime, you can catch Symon in action every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the Food Network’s ‘Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst.’

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Slaven Vlasic and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of DJDM and WENN

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland