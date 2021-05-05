LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody! Will Smith has been having a grand ole’ time in his kitchen during the pandemic. The Bad Boy actor who is known for his lean frame has picked up some happy weight while on lockdown. He let it all hang out emotionally in an Instagram picture he posted that was captioned, ”I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

He posted another comical picture of himself flaunting his current body, with his hands on his hips, while clothed in nothing but black briefs. He held his head high in the picture as The Pussycat Dolls song “Don’t Cha” played on the video. In this post he announced that while he loved his new body, it was time for a change. He then declared that he would get in the best shape of his life while teaming up with YouTube for the transformation.

Will has a positive outlook when it comes to his new weight. While he is adamant about losing the pounds, he is still embracing all his gloriousness. He is not ashamed to show the world that he is just like most humans who fell victim to the stay-at-home mandate and as a result have been tempted by sweet snacks and carbs.

Instagram users can always count on Will for some entertaining posts that are both motivating and hilarious. We cannot wait to see how he shakes this weight. We will surely be stalking his Instagram for updates, tips, and health hacks. Good luck Will!

Will Smith Gets Transparent On The State Of His Summer Body "I'm In The Worst Shape Of My Life"

