Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Photo by

News
HomeNewsNational

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Rayshard Brooks

Source: @KristenClarkeJD / Twitter

Fired police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged with murder for the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reinstated Wednesday, May 5th, after Civil Service Board deemed that his termination did not comply some provisions and that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process.  The reversal, however will not put Rolfe back on any beats or in any uniforms anytime soon. Rolfe’s bond stipulations prevent him from possessing a firearm or being around other officers, but he will continue to fight for his job back as well as back-pay, depending on the outcome of his future trial.

RELATED: Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Rayshard Brooks

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Rolfe was originally fired a day after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. His death lead to protests and civil unrest all over the city. One of the most memorable moments from the unrest was when a Wendy’s was set a blaze during one of the protests, which turned ugly and violent. The shooting was also caught on body cam, which was also released to the public.

RELATED: The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

14 photos Launch gallery

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

Continue reading These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LV
How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win…
 1 hour ago
05.05.21
US-racism-police-JUSTICE
ATL Officer Fired For Shooting and Killing Rayshard…
 5 hours ago
05.05.21
Mayor Rahn Emanuel And Chicago Police Superintendent McCarthy To Release Police Shooting Video
Jamal Simmons Talks “The 4 Percent Problem” [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
05.05.21
Meagan Good Switches Up Her Faux Locs For…
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Exclusives
Close