LOCAL NEWS: Budweiser Truck Crashes into a House on Cleveland’s Far West Side

Here’s a story that gives new meaning to the slogan “This Bud’s For You!”

A truck carrying Budweiser beer had struck a house in Avon Lake early in the morning of May 7.

If you were wondering if it was a dream come true for Bud fans, something out of a television commercial or a lifesaver for a party, you are incorrect.

This was an accident that the area it took place in did not see coming.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Avon Lake Fire Department was called to the scene at around 9:18 a.m. and found the truck in the home at Lear and Electric Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, but the beer truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for what Avon Lake police told us were minor injuries.

What had happened was “the beer truck and another vehicle collided, the truck then lost control and struck the home.”

No one inside the home was injured.

There is also no word on whether the homeowner was a fan of Bud or a different brand of brew.

