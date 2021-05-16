Nina Parker Sets Instagram Ablaze And Celebrates The Launch Of Her New Plus-Sized Line With Macy’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Television host and content creator Nina Parker has just made history this weekend when she became the first Black woman to have a plus-sized clothing line officially available in Macy’s!

The Nina Parker Collection officially launched last Friday (5/14) and is now available both online and in select Macy’s stores. Created in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the new plus-sized collection features pieces that customers can mix and match for use in their everyday life. Styles start at $39 and range in sizes 0x – 3x, giving confidence to shoppers to express their personal style with trendy pieces at affordable prices.

“I shop at Macy’s regularly and love how there are so many options,” said the Nightly Pop and Dating No Filter host in a Macy’s press release. “I wanted to see pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also help plus women achieve their ultimate look.”

The Nina Parker Collection gives women the option to look and feel good seamlessly during the day and at night with sexy body suits, matching tops, skirts, and sleek dresses. “I knew Macy’s would not only understand my style but fully support it,” The E! host continued. “The Nina Parker collection includes versatile pieces that can be worn casually or for a special occasion.”

Nina has been dropping heat on Instagram all month long in preparation for the launch, showing off a few of the line’s pieces to get followers excited and ready to run to the store.

Earlier this month, she posted this curve-hugging, sky blue shirt and skirt set which she paired with black strappy heels. “Ain’t a damn thing wrong w having a fupa… ,” she captioned the flick. “them DMs gone stay lit REGARDLESS!!! Live ya life ladiessss ”

Then, just last week, she wore his sexy summer dress that she paired with thigh-high white boots while promoting the launch of the new line.

And finally, just yesterday she shared an adorable picture of herself in the midst of the official Nina Parker Collection display that’s available now in Macy’s. She captioned the photo set with an aspiring message that read, “to all the women who were told you’re too much, keep going. We’re changing the f*****g world. .” We love to see it!

Congratulations to Nina Parker! Shop The Nina Parker Collection, available now, at select Macy’s stores and on macys.com/ninaparker.

