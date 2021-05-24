LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Marathon Returns to In-Person Format in October

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

An annual tradition in The Land is coming back and with a lot of the COVID-19-related guidelines being loosed up, it will return to the structure it had operated under for a long time until last year.

The Cleveland Marathon is scheduled to take place on Oct. 23-24 and will once again be an in-person event for 2021.

As a lot of runners in the area know, the 2020 edition of the marathon was virtual due to the pandemic.

Now with the return of the in-person format, the marathon will also have a new sponsor with Union Home Mortgage.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We are thrilled to have a date for our in-person event and can’t wait to welcome our runners, volunteers and spectators back to Cleveland,” said Jack Staph, executive director of the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. “We remain confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals, and we thank our runners for their patience and understanding.” Registration is now open for anyone who wishes to participate in either the full marathon, held marathon, 10K, 5K, kids’ run and challenge series.

A route has yet to be determined in the City of Cleveland. That should be worked out and announced soon.

Organizers are also working to make the event “safe for all participants.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Mike Kline (notkalvin) and Getty Images