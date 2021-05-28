LOCAL NEWS: Over 20K in Northeast Ohio Lose Power Due to Bad Weather Conditions

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

FirstEnergy reports that residents across the lakeshore have been experiencing power outages.

Over 20,000 customers have lost power on May 28 due to “strong winds and high water.” The bad weather has caused power lines and trees to go down.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Here are the current number of power outages in the lakeshore counties.

Ashtabula: 1,433 Cuyahoga: 21,619 Erie: 84 Huron: 84 Lake: 8,913 Lorain: 776



