LOCAL NEWS: Over 20K in Northeast Ohio Lose Power Due to Bad Weather Conditions

A tree has fallen because of the strong wind and it barricaded the street and destroyed power lines and internet and TV cables in a small town in New Jersey after a storm.

FirstEnergy reports that residents across the lakeshore have been experiencing power outages.

Over 20,000 customers have lost power on May 28 due to “strong winds and high water.”  The bad weather has caused power lines and trees to go down.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Here are the current number of power outages in the lakeshore counties.

      • Ashtabula: 1,433

      • Cuyahoga: 21,619

      • Erie: 84

      • Huron: 84

      • Lake: 8,913

      • Lorain: 776

To have a look at which are you are in is without power, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

