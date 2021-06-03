Knockouts Allowed: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight Rules Are Set

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The highly-anticipated fight between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation-turned-fighter Logan Paul is set to take place this Sunday, June 6th in Miami, Florida. The controversial showdown has gotten criticism from boxing fans and purists however you can expect millions to be tuned into Showtime Pay-Per-View to see if Paul can hang with one of the greatest boxers of all time. While some will expect fireworks (especially after the intense press conference) this will be an exhibition and certain rules will be in effect for the match-up.

The Florida State Boxing Commission will not be sanctioning the fight. Also, because of the size difference between the two (Mayweather has fought as heavy as 154 and Paul around 200 pounds), this will not be an official fight. The 44-year-old Mayweather, who has claimed to be retired will remain at 50-0.

The rules of the Mayweather-Paul fight is as follows:

Knockouts are at the discretion of the referee

8 3-minute Rounds

No Headgear Needed

Fighters will wear ten-ounce gloves

No Judges

No Official Winner

190 Pound Weight Limit For Logan Paul

Can Paul pull the upset? Tune in on Sunday!

