LOCAL NEWS: Playhouse Square Brings Back Live Performances Starting This Weekend

After keeping the curtains closed and lights down for more than a year, one of Northeast Ohio and America’s most beloved performing arts center is making its premiere return after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the shows.

Playhouse Square is reopening it’s 11 stages on June 11 (not a coincidence) with the debut of ‘The Choir Man’ at the Mimi Ohio Theatre.

The Square is so excited to welcome back audiences, they took to Facebook to share the great news, along with a look at the stage.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The Choir of Man” will serve as the launch of a return to live theatre at Playhouse Square, with many more shows to follow. The 11 performance spaces have been sitting dark for over a year, with performers itching to entertain. Currently, for “The Choir of Man,” which is slated to run through July 11th, they’ll still be at limited capacity. Audiences will be seated in groups spaced out by at least 6 feet from other pods of people. However, that all will change when ‘The Lion King” comes to town in October and they get back to full capacity.

So what can you expect upon entering into Playhouse Square?

Look for “cashless transactions inside the theatres,” meaning that purchases of food, beverages and souvenirs should be done through a smartphone or card.

As for mask and facial coverings, they are not required for theatergoers who are vaccinated. They are, however, required for those who are NOT vaccinated.

Even the changes in place, Playhouse Square officials are excited to reopen the facility to Northeast Ohioans and all visitors.

“It’s very emotional,” says Playhouse President and CEO Gina Vernaci. “You can just feel the life coming back into the building. People are singing, they’re dancing and instruments are being played.”

Vernaci also mentioned that it has been “65 weeks since our last performance at Playhouse Square.”

Now that the Square is once again hosting performances, and as they say in show business, “the show must go on!”

For more information on ‘The Choir Man’ and future Playhouse Square performances, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha

Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Post Courtesy of Facebook and Playhouse Square