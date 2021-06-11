LOCAL NEWS: Jim Renacci Looking to Unseat Mike DeWine as Ohio’s GOP Governor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In a move that is not surprising to those in Ohio political circles, Jim Renacci has announced on June 10 that his running for Governor in an attempt to unseat the person who is occupying that position as of right now.

That would be the current Governor Mike DeWine, whom Renacci and others in the state, especially in the GOP party, have an increasing dislike for following the COVID-19 pandemic.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Renacci made it clear at the center of the campaign will be DeWine’s handling of the pandemic and the shutdown of the state. “Governor DeWine ran this state like Governor Cuomo ran New York and New York, Ohio and others are struggling to come back out,” he said.

This will not be the first time Renacci has ran against DeWine after they were up against each other for Governor until Renacci switched to run for a different political seat in Ohio.

Renacci also claims that he has a lot more “statewide name recognition” now then when he was running against Sherrod Brown as Senator back in 2018, which he did so after being asked by then-President Donald Trump after “then-candidate Josh Mandel bowed out for family health reasons.”

“When they hear me they say ‘Renacki Reknocky Renachi’ they don’t even know how to pronounce my name, says Renacci and adds that he “only had 5 or 6% name ID, today among Republicans I have an 82% name ID.”

Why is Renacci once again going after DeWine? It’s the same big reason as he first went up against the now-current Governor.

“I jumped in that race because I didn’t think Mike DeWine was the person who could change our state and three and half years later he’s proven that,” according to Renacci, who is betting big on those who are not happy with DeWine and handling of things in the Buckeye state to change votes.

As for DeWine, he appears to be “seemed unphased by the challenge” and is planning to share his “vision for the future of the state” in the near future.

“There’s going to be a primary that should not be shocking to anyone simply because there’s virtually always a primary,” says Governor DeWine.

So who do you think would make a better Governor for Ohio: Mike DeWine or Jim Renacci?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chris Maddaloni and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WEWS News 5 Cleveland