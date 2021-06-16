LOCAL NEWS: Tri-C’s Metro Campus Launches ‘The Pantry’ For Students

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the biggest essentials at a college campus, other than books, folders, writing utensils and paper, is food. Students are almost always hitting up the vending machines and cafeterias for a bite to eat and something to drink.

However, not all students have the ability to even afford a snack, if not an entire meal. There are also those who are not able to get groceries to bring home before taking some items with them to eat on campus.

That is why, with the help of a generous donation, Cuyahoga Community College’s Metro Campus has opened up what is called The Pantry. It is a place that will provide students with food essentials for those who are “in need of food assistance.”

Making The Pantry possible is a $1,020,000 gift provided by Char and Chuck Fowler.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The pantry will be located in the south concourse adjacent to the Metro Campus Center and will provide eligible students with up to 15 pounds of food, toiletries and other basic necessities. Tri-C said hunger remains a barrier to education access and completion for a “significant” number of students.

This will help those in need and who are attending Tri-C in Cleveland a lot.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will help provide the school with “fresh and nonperishable food items” inside The Pantry.

Here is a post from Tri-C’s Facebook page with a school article on the new addition:

This a way to make the school more inclusive and to show how much they care about their students.

