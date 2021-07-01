No Biz Markie Is NOT DEAD, However Prayers Are Being Summoned

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The trending story over the last 24 hours is that Hip Hop iconic Biz Markie had passed away however whoever started that story didn’t fact check it before they hit post because The Biz is still amongst us. However the family is still summoning prayer warriors.

According to a report 57 year old Marcel Theo Hall, rapper Biz Markie best known for his 80’s hit’s ‘Just A Friend’, ‘Vapors’ and ‘Nobody Beats The Biz, is alive but is reportedly in hospice care, and his family is asking fans for their positive thoughts and prayers. According to the New Jersey native Biz Markie’s manager, Jenni Izumi:

“Biz is still under medical care,…surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible….wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike.”

It’s unclear why Biz Markie is under medical care or what his conditions are however Biz Markie, was reportedly hospitalized twice last year due to complications with Type II Diabetes.

We be keeping Biz Markie, his family, friends and colleagues uplifted in our prayers.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: