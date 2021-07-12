CLOSE
Feature
HomeFeature

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark New Music Rumors After Being Spotted Shooting A Video Together

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After all but verbally confirming that they’re currently dating, pop superstars Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have now got people buzzing about a new music collab following new pictures of the potential power couple getting cozy and colorful while filming a music video in The Bronx, New York.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ was able to catch some behind the scenes pictures of the pair in furry ‘fits. His hat and her jacket both seem a bit out of place given the recent heatwave in New York City, so we give these two extra props for bearing the heat to capture a fly music video. The footage was captured Sunday according to reports, and whatever it is should be expected to appear on Rocky’s upcoming studio album, All Smiles.

Based off the additional pictures throughout the day, it appears there were solo shots of A$AP Rocky enjoying a shirtless summer and being a man of the community, in addition to Rih-Rih changing into a red evening dress that’s sure to turn heads once the visuals drop officially.

The two seem to work pretty well together, whether romantically involved or simply working as close collaborators in the studio. Rocky appears on the remix of Rihanna’s 2011 raunchy hit “Cockiness,” and she has a starring role as the love interest in the video for the Harlem-bred emcee’s 2013 ode to haute couture, “Fashion Killa.” In short, not only do they look good together but they also sound pretty good alongside each other to match. We can’t wait to hear and see their latest banger!

TMZ was also able to capture another clip of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting even more close, which you can peep below:

Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
Former President Barack Obama Goes Kitesurfing In The Caribbean
15 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark New Music Rumors After Being Spotted Shooting A Video Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Kraft Heinz Passes Out Free Food To Furloughed Workers In Washington DC
Get Ready For a New Ice Cream Flavor:…
 27 mins ago
07.13.21
Ex-Cop Chauvin Gets 22 1/2 Years in Prison for Floyd Murder
Ben Crump Is Taking The Case Of A…
 2 hours ago
07.13.21
Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
Stephen A. Smith Apologized For His Remarks About…
 4 hours ago
07.13.21
Chloe Bailey Heats the ‘Gram Up in New…
 5 hours ago
07.13.21
Exclusives
Close