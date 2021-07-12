LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After all but verbally confirming that they’re currently dating, pop superstars Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have now got people buzzing about a new music collab following new pictures of the potential power couple getting cozy and colorful while filming a music video in The Bronx, New York.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ was able to catch some behind the scenes pictures of the pair in furry ‘fits. His hat and her jacket both seem a bit out of place given the recent heatwave in New York City, so we give these two extra props for bearing the heat to capture a fly music video. The footage was captured Sunday according to reports, and whatever it is should be expected to appear on Rocky’s upcoming studio album, All Smiles.

Based off the additional pictures throughout the day, it appears there were solo shots of A$AP Rocky enjoying a shirtless summer and being a man of the community, in addition to Rih-Rih changing into a red evening dress that’s sure to turn heads once the visuals drop officially.

The two seem to work pretty well together, whether romantically involved or simply working as close collaborators in the studio. Rocky appears on the remix of Rihanna’s 2011 raunchy hit “Cockiness,” and she has a starring role as the love interest in the video for the Harlem-bred emcee’s 2013 ode to haute couture, “Fashion Killa.” In short, not only do they look good together but they also sound pretty good alongside each other to match. We can’t wait to hear and see their latest banger!

TMZ was also able to capture another clip of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting even more close, which you can peep below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark New Music Rumors After Being Spotted Shooting A Video Together was originally published on blackamericaweb.com