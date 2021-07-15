Philip Rivers Gives His Thoughts on What Sam Darnold Can do in Carolina

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The former NC State Chargers and Colts standout QB joined Kyle Bailey live on the Clubhouse today live from the Charlotte Touchdown Club as he discussed what led to his decision to retire, and what he thinks of new Panthers QB Sam Darnold.

The interview started with Philip discussing his decision to retire after the 2020 season with the Colts as he thought he had at least another year or 2 of good football left in him, but it just like now was the right time to step away but he is so excited to start his new journey of becoming a High School Head Coach this year as he follows in his father’s footsteps and he told Kyle that he hopes he can do this long enough to coach his grandkids because most of his favorite football memories go back to his days of playing high school football.

Kyle then asked Philip about last year’s free agency and if he thought about possibly making a return to the Carolina’s and play for the Panthers last year as he said that the thought entered his mind and he had the Panthers on his radar, but the conversation never got off the ground floor.

Philip then ended the interview by giving his thoughts on the Panthers newest QB in former USC standout Sam Darnold as he told Kyle:

“I think Sam’s going to do well (In Carolina). I think sometimes you just need a change of scenery and then they take off. He had a rough go and didn’t have a lot in New York, but I think he will fit in here in Carolina.”

