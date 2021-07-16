CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Don’t Expect a New Mask Mandate in Ohio Despite New and Rising COVID Cases

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

US-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: BRAD LEE / Getty

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise nationwide as there is a more severe variant going around and Ohio is no exception.

Despite the increase, Ohio is not looking to issue a new mask mandate, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

He spoke at the John Glenn International Airport on July 16 on whether or not the Buckeye state would consider one, but did speak on the state pursuing other programs.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He has hinted recently at a new incentive program for getting vaccinated but offered no details Friday. It would be similar to the Vax-a-Million program from the spring, but likely with smaller prizes.

A statewide mask order and several other pandemic health orders ended earlier this year. DeWine ended them several weeks before the General Assembly, using a law passed over DeWine’s veto, would have gained the ability to end health orders on their own.

That does not mean there isn’t any concern over the spread of the Delta Variant in the state.  Health officials are fearful, especially for those who are not vaccinated, over how the more severe version of COVID-19 is spreading quicker.

Residents are highly encouraged to get the vaccine shots as Ohio is at 48.3% with its population starting “the vaccination process.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Proposes Statewide Law Enforcement Reform
8 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Nigeria v United States
SPORTS: Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Will No Longer…
 8 mins ago
07.16.21
Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals
LeBron James Brings The ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere…
 46 mins ago
07.16.21
2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4
Gymnast Jordan Chiles Moms Prison Start Date Delayed…
 4 hours ago
07.16.21
Oprah Winfrey Network's Press Reception With Tyler Perry's 'The Haves & The Have Nots' & 'Love Thy Neighbor'
‘The Have and The Have Nots’ Is Ending…
 4 hours ago
07.16.21
Exclusives
Close