LOCAL NEWS: Don’t Expect a New Mask Mandate in Ohio Despite New and Rising COVID Cases

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise nationwide as there is a more severe variant going around and Ohio is no exception.

Despite the increase, Ohio is not looking to issue a new mask mandate, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

He spoke at the John Glenn International Airport on July 16 on whether or not the Buckeye state would consider one, but did speak on the state pursuing other programs.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He has hinted recently at a new incentive program for getting vaccinated but offered no details Friday. It would be similar to the Vax-a-Million program from the spring, but likely with smaller prizes. A statewide mask order and several other pandemic health orders ended earlier this year. DeWine ended them several weeks before the General Assembly, using a law passed over DeWine’s veto, would have gained the ability to end health orders on their own.

That does not mean there isn’t any concern over the spread of the Delta Variant in the state. Health officials are fearful, especially for those who are not vaccinated, over how the more severe version of COVID-19 is spreading quicker.

Residents are highly encouraged to get the vaccine shots as Ohio is at 48.3% with its population starting “the vaccination process.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images