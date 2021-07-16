LeBron James Brings The ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere To Akron [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Los Angeles Laker’s star LeBron James and his Spring Hill Entertainment plus the cast and crew showed up and showed out at the premiere of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy on July 12 in Los Angeles. However don’t get it twisted Hollywood LBJ is still ‘Just That Kid From Akron’ not to mention Spring Hill still resides in the Hill in Akron so folks couldn’t have thought he wasn’t going to take the children from the 330 on special premier of their own.

On Thursday July 15th King James brought the premiere of Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, to LeBron James Way right in the heart of Downtown Akron to the historic Civic Theatre to over 8000 Akronites. LeBron James wasn’t there in the physical but the King of “I Promise’s” made an appearance via the big screen in a message specially recorded for the kids in his ‘I Promise’ School, which is geared to keeping students in school and on a path to a high school diploma and college degree:

“This is my appreciation for you guys to be able to screen ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ early,” “I wish I was there with you guys.”-LeBron James

The highly anticipated movie Space Jam 2: A New Legacy from Warner Bros. Pictures debuts Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Read More

Take a look at the Akron premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy below

