LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Indians to Become the Cleveland Guardians!

What is currently known as the Cleveland Indians has finally settled on a new name after a year announcing they would do so.

On July 23, the team will officially become the Cleveland Guardians, named as a tribute to the “Guardians of Traffic” that are shown on the Hope Memorial Bridge near Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland. It is also the bridge where Carnegie Avenue and Detroit Avenue turn into one another depending on the different direction vehicles would travel through the city.

The Guardians name has also been a favorite after hosting “140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and front office personnel.”

The Indians-to-Guardians change will take place next year in 2022.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a statement. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

The team that will soon be known as the Guardians released a video on its social media accounts, still as of right now under the Indians name, featuring actor Tom Hanks giving the narration and rock band The Black Keys providing the music.

As for a new logo, it keeps the “red and navy blue color scheme” that has been used for decades by the team as the Indians.

There is even an improved ‘block C’ logo and a ‘G’ with wings attached along with the ‘Guardians’ name looking close to the ‘Indians’ style. Missing, of course, is Chief Wahoo, who had been phased out over the past few years in favor of the previous ‘block C’ identity.

The removal of Chief Wahoo was announced by the then-Indians back in 2019

Here are the three new logos for the now-Guardians below:

The surprise with the name change is more to do with the timing of the announcement as last December, the team did not broadcast and confirm an official timeline as to whether a change would even take place.

That timeline would definately not include an interim name like the National Football League’s Washington Redskins becoming the Washington Football Team before the 2020 season. By the way, the Football Team plans to announce a new name to officially replace ‘Redskins’ early next year, meaning one more season with a generic name and identity.

As for the name replacing the Indians, at there could potentially be theme nights related to the movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’

