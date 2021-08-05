Simone Biles Snags Bronze Then Speaks Her Truth [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Gymnast Simone Biles has been the talk of the Tokyo when she dropped out most of her events in the Olympics stating that her mental health is more important than anything else. Some haters dragged Simone Biles but for the most part everyone has been supportive, and through support and prayers Simone Biles stepped back on the balance beam to snag a bronze metal then she in turn spoke her truth about what has been going.

Simone Biles first shared that:

“Two days ago my aunt unexpectedly passed, and that was something I wasn’t expecting to happen at the Olympic Games either, so at the end of the day, you have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports,”

Then in an interview a 24 year old 4X Gold medalist, Simone Biles, also said that the abuse she suffered at the hands of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar who was convicted and sentenced to up to 175 years for his sexual misconduct likely triggered feelings that eventually forced her out of the Olympics.

“Now that I think about it, maybe in the back of my head, probably, yes, because there are certain triggers. You don’t even know, and I think it could have.”

Inquiring minds wanted to know, so there you go. Take a look at the video below

