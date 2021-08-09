LOCAL NEWS: Medina and Eight Other Ohio Counties in Red as COVID-19 Cases Keep Surging

There is a data tracker from the Center for Disease Control that shows how transmission rates is appearing in different counties across the U.S.
Those areas are ranked as “high, substantial, moderate, or low.”
Ohio is no exception, yet none of the Buckeye state’s counties are ranked in the low category.
Nine in Northeast Ohio are ranked high, including Medina, while 13 are substantial and only two are moderate.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county:
HIGH
- Ashland
- Carroll
- Crawford
- Erie
- Huron
- Medina
- Richland
- Sandusky
- Wayne
SUBSTANTIAL
- Columbiana
- Coshocton
- Cuyahoga
- Geauga
- Lake
- Lorain
- Mahoning
- Ottawa
- Portage
- Stark
- Summit
- Trumbull
- Tuscarawas
MODERATE
- Ashtabula
- Holmes
Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.
This is based on data collected from the week of Aug. 1 through 7.
