LOCAL NEWS: Medina and Eight Other Ohio Counties in Red as COVID-19 Cases Keep Surging

There is a data tracker from the Center for Disease Control that shows how transmission rates is appearing in different counties across the U.S.

Those areas are ranked as “high, substantial, moderate, or low.”

Ohio is no exception, yet none of the Buckeye state’s counties are ranked in the low category.

Nine in Northeast Ohio are ranked high, including Medina, while 13 are substantial and only two are moderate.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Here’s a breakdown of transmission rates in Northeast Ohio by county: HIGH Ashland

Carroll

Crawford

Erie

Huron

Medina

Richland

Sandusky

Wayne SUBSTANTIAL Columbiana

Coshocton

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Mahoning

Ottawa

Portage

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Tuscarawas MODERATE Ashtabula

Holmes Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

This is based on data collected from the week of Aug. 1 through 7.

To have a look at transmission rates, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MEGAN JELINGER and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Elena Zaretskaya and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland