LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle To Accept PayPal and Venmo as Forms of Payment

Giant Eagle To Accept PayPal and Venmo as Forms of Payment

One grocery store chain has taken the bold step in adding more options to pay for its items.

Giant Eagle has announced that, starting on Aug. 12, it will add PayPal and Venmo to the growing options to use as payment.

The new partnerships has made the chain the first in the grocery and supermarket business to “accept mobile payment services.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

PayPal users can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank accounts, PayPal balance or PayPal Credit.

With the Venmo QR code, customers can pay using their stored debit or credit cards, bank account, Venmo balance or Venmo Credit Card.

Both PayPal and Venmo will also be accepted at Giant Eagle’s GetGo gas stations.

 

