- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: US Post Office Hiring in the Cleveland Area!!!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Mail carriers loading their trucks at the United States Postal Service in Van Nuys, California for story on USPS delays

Source: Al Seib / Getty

Another organization is looking to add more employees in Greater Cleveland.

The United States Postal Service is having a workshop to hire those interested in the city carrier assistant position (CCA).

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

On Sept. 22, USPS will hold the workshop at the Cleveland Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the workshop, USPS will help attendees navigate the application portal as they aim to fill 100 CCA positions.

Pay starts at $18.51 an hour and “competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement” are also involved.

You must be over 18 to apply for the positions.

Applications are only accepted online and you can click here to find out more and apply.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Seib and Getty Images

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]
Aretha Franklin at the 13th Annual Grammy Awards
21 photos

Videos
Latest
Kym Whitley TV One Uncensored

Kym Whitley Say’s She Was Supposed To Marry…

 3 hours ago
09.17.21
Nas x Ebony Magazine

NAS Graces The Cover Of Ebony With His…

 4 hours ago
09.17.21
Protests Continue In Philadelphia Over Police Killing Of Walter Wallace, Jr.

Philly Will Pay $2M To Mom Who Was…

 5 hours ago
09.17.21

Adam Sandler Spotted in Philly Filming a Movie!

 6 hours ago
09.17.21
Exclusives
Close