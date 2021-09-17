LOCAL NEWS: US Post Office Hiring in the Cleveland Area!!!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Another organization is looking to add more employees in Greater Cleveland.

The United States Postal Service is having a workshop to hire those interested in the city carrier assistant position (CCA).

On Sept. 22, USPS will hold the workshop at the Cleveland Administrative Building at 2200 Orange Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the workshop, USPS will help attendees navigate the application portal as they aim to fill 100 CCA positions.

Pay starts at $18.51 an hour and “competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement” are also involved.

You must be over 18 to apply for the positions.

Applications are only accepted online and you can click here to find out more and apply.

