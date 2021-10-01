REPORT: Dog the Bounty Hunter Adding More Money in the Hunt for Brian Laundrie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues after the disappearance and death of his fiance Gabby Petito.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has reportedly added his own money to the reward in order to capture the now wanted man on the run.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

TMZ says a rep for Chapman told them he’s adding $10K to the standing reward – which was $170K before his addition, mostly from friends of Gabby Petito’s family. Chapman is in Florida, where Laundrie was last seen at Carlton Reserve.

All of this comes after an arrest warrant for Laundrie was issued by the FBI.

Petito had disappeared on Aug. 30 during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19 at a forest in Wyoming. She was only 22 at the time of her death.

Laundrie, along with his parents, has since avoided talking to police or anyone before disappearing himself.

