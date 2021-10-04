Dave Chappelle’s Final Chapter ‘The Closer’ On Netflix Drops October 5th [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Dave Chappelle and Netflix have done extremely well by each other, so after The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones Dave Chappelle is dropping the final chapter ‘The Closer’ on Netflix October 5th and judging by the official trailer featuring Morgan Freeman that dropped today, Dave Chappelle, has a lot to say.

If you remember Dave Chappelle went in on Netflix as well as other streaming platforms for streaming The Chappelle Show, a highly rated show that because of some serious artistic point of views on top of the fact that Dave had a sketchy licensing deal, Dave Chappelle walked away from the game. Netflix pulled The Chappelle Show from there platform after which the powers that be over The Chappelle Show, gave Dave his license back and received millions of dollars. When Dave Chappelle was made whole he thanked Netflix for their support and the streaming giant after getting Dave’s blessing returned The Chappelle Show to the platform where the happy streaming marriage has continued.

The Closer (with returning, Emmy-award winning director Stan Lathan) will complete Chappelle and Netflix’s six stand-up special deal, but who knows Netflix may decided to persuade Dave Chappelle to have more to say.

Take a look at the official trailer for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ streaming on Netflix October 5th below.

