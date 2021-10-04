Urban Meyer Admits Fault in Behavior on Viral Video

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

One of the most successful college football head coaches who has made the jump to the National Football League is now coming clean about an incident that has made the rounds online.

Urban Meyer, known for his championship stints coaching the University of Florida Gators and Ohio State University Buckeyes, is apologizing for his actions that involved a woman dancing in front of him at the Urban Chophouse in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Ironically, it’s the restaurant he owns where the incident took place.

Meyer, who is now the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, said he was sorry and apologized to both his family and current team.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He said he went to the restaurant with them when a group came over to take photos and tried to get Meyer to come onto the dance floor. A video of a woman in the group with Meyer was posted online. “I should have left,” Meyer said.

Meyer also admits he apologized to his family for his bad judgement.

This has not been a good period for the former Gators and Buckeyes coach, who has been struggling in his rookie year coaching in the NFL.

The Jaguars, under Meyer’s watch and guidance, is off to a bad start as they are currently 0-4 at the start of the 2021 season.

Here is Meyer’s apology below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dylan Buell and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, WCMH NBC4 Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland