Kelly Price Has a COVID Recovery Update After Being Lost But Now Found

Prayer warriors were summoned with the shocking news reported by TMZ that R&B singer Kelly Price had been reported missing in Georgia after a wellness check a week ago. According to Kelly Prices family members Kelly Price hadn’t been seen since she was allegedly prematurely discharged from the hospital after being admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19, not long after that story went viral in 0 to 60 seconds Kelly Prices attorney reported to TMZ that she was safe and not missing, then that next day Kelly Price’s sister Shanrae Price conducted a few interviews claiming that her sis Kelly Price is missing and no-one in the family has seen nor heard from the 9 time Grammy nominated singer. Leading fans to believe that what the reps for Kelly Price was saying wasn’t true. We all then shook our head and said WTH!? Then Kelly Price spoke: she was at home with COVID-19 being cared for by her husband (who tested negative for COVID) but the COVID was getting worse. Kelly Price say’s she was in the hospital in ICU when doctors told her she had died but came back. Due to hospital over-crowding the singer was finally discharged to continue to recover at home with home health aids when her husband had then tested positive for COVID-19. According to Kelly Price strangers were leaving flowers at her door step, ringing the bell as well as disturbing her neighbors so she had to leave her home to get the rest she needed, not to mention they couldn’t let anyone in the home because she as well as her husband had COVID-19. As for her sister, Kelly Price say’s she hasn’t seen her in over a year and has nothing to do with COVID-19. Kelly Price also say’s she finally tested negative for COVID-19 just a week ago but she has a long road to hoe as far as her recovery goes.

I once was lost but now I’m found

So that her fans doesn’t get that kind of scare again Kelly Price took to her social media to give us all an update once again on her progress with recovering from COVID-19.

“I thank God for another chance at life,…Everyone can have their opinion but God has the final say! #ChapterNext is being written now. Sis is writing the next chapter.”

Take a look at Kelly Price’s complete update post below.

