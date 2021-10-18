Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One Verzuz Battle Was Lyrical Fire [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Knowledge ruled supreme as Triller brought the classic bridge wars of The Boogie Downs and Brooklyn, Kings of Hip Hop, Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One squared off in opposite corners to throw bars opposed to blows in a Verzuz battle that was pure ‘d’ fire last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the legendary DJ Kid Capri on the wheel’s of steel.

In this corner you had Big Daddy Kane with seven studio albums from 1988 to 1998 in his arsenal vs. KRS-One’s 16 solo albums.

Criminal mined you been blinded looking for the originators of Hip Hop on Verzuz is where you find it ♫

The legendary rappers Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One also had quest appearances from Hip Hop artists of the past like Nice & Smooth, Das EFX, Eric B, Mad Lion, to name a few and Queen Roxanne Shanté (the original pit bull in a skirt) who responded to the legendary diss of the Juice Crew, KRS-One’s “The Bridge Is Over” with a fierce freestyle from her sharpened lyrical tongue.

Although the bridge wars was real in the 80’s, the Verzuz battle between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-ONE is all nothing but love now between these pioneers of the Hip Hop game that are now in their 50’s.

Verzuz is the phenomenon created by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, that airs on Verzuz TV. Verzuz was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle, with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz facing off in its first iteration through an Instagram Live broadcast.

Take a look at Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One Verzuz Battle in the video below.

