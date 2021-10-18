Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Dr. Collier Discusses Misinformation Around The COVID-19 Vaccine & Pregnancy [WATCH]

The greatest concern surrounding vaccination against COVID-19 is the fact that many people are simply misinformed as a result of speculation, conspiracy theories or just straight up lies.

Thankfully, we had the ever-reliable Dr. Collier stop by the show today to give RSMS listeners the truth when it comes to one of the biggest issues in the world at the moment.

Putting the focus specifically on women who don’t want to get vaccinated due to their aspirations to get pregnant or role as a new mom, Dr. Collier assures that it’s not only 100% safe to get the shot but also can be even more beneficial to a child still developing in the womb or a newborn that’s currently breastfeeding. We strongly advised anyone looking to start a family to pay close attention to this report especially.

Learn about the misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines & how it relates to pregnancy with Dr. Collier’s “Health Update” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Collier Discusses Misinformation Around The COVID-19 Vaccine & Pregnancy [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
