LOCAL NEWS: Disney on Ice is Coming Back to Cleveland in 2022!

If you grew up in Cleveland, a tradition has been to attend Disney on Ice, then known as Walt Disney World on Ice, at the Richfield Coliseum and later at Gund Arena (then known as Quicken Loans Arena and later Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse).

Now, after going on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney is bringing back its ice skating spectacular and it will make a stop at Cleveland’s Gateway District.

Mickey Mouse, along with Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, are taking part in the production of “Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release from Field Entertainment.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Disney gang will skate into town from Jan. 7 until Jan. 16. Tickets go on sale Oct. 26.

Expect safety and health guidelines to be in place when the Ice show arrives as the pandemic continues to go on.

Are you excited to see Mickey and his friends return to Cleveland next year?

