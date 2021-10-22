Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ / Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Happy Birthday Snoop!!

Snoop Dogg AKA Uncle Snoop, has always played homage to the truth to life old school players and pimps, so it is was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would celebrate his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests along with a gift from his family a restored 1955 Chevy Impala and a huge spark up shout out from his now partner in television crime Martha Stewart, plus no grown person can celebrate a birthday without giving themselves a gift (you know in case, the gifts you receives isn’t really what you wanted), a custom Mercury Cougar with colors representing his favorite NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers.  Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday get down went down in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg along with his guests, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly and T.I. just to name a few was laced from head to toe in old school playas ball fashion.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Snoop Doggs 50th birthday party below.

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]
Snoop Dogg
10 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

50th Birthday party , snoop dogg

Videos
Latest
Array

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
10 itemsSnoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice Ruffled Some Feathers With Her View…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Gift Lounge - Day 3

Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close