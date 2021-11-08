Caresource Benefits and the Detriments of Healthcare Insurance Presented by CareSource

In this Sister to Sister segment, Micah Dixon sits down with Helena Ravi, a Community Marketing Representative from CareSource about the Benefits and the Detriments of Healthcare Insurance. Find out everything CareSource has to offer.
Resources:
Helena Ravi: 614-601-2208
Community Marketing Representative
Ohio Department of Medicaid Hotline: 1-800-324-8680
CareSource Marketplace 1-844-539-1733
CareSource Medicare Specialist: Karry Trotter 216-312-9563
CareSource Life Services 1-844-543-7378
Presented By Caresource
