Porsha Talks ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’ & Being Mentally Abused By R. Kelly

After over 25 years of accusations and rumors R. Kelly was found guilty in a Federal court of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims and Kell’s now faces a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison. However after the judge slammed down his gavel in front of Robert Kelly officially sealing his fate, we are now finding out that those ladies from the court room and the Lifetime docu-series are not the only one that were ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, former peach holder, radio personality now author, Porsha Williams is now singing Destiny’s Child ♫ I’m a Survivor ♫ in her new book ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’.

Boy, oh, boy did The Pied Piper of R&B have a lot of mice following him.

Former RHOA, now fiancé of the man she met on the show who is going to take her away from all the ‘drama’, Porsha Williams sat down with Tamron Hall recently to talk about her new ‘authoress’ status, the tea she poured into the book and the spillage of how she herself has been healing from being taken advantage of as well as mentally abused by R. Kelly.

According to Porsha Williams:

The purpose of me telling this story and no longer being silent is bigger than just me. I’ve only recently had the strength to deal with MANY experiences from my past, this being just one of them. Whether you read the book or not is up to you, it’s not about that and never has been. It’s been about using my faith to find happiness in who I am. And I’m telling this now as I truly hope showing my process of healing and personal understanding can help others do the same. But hey if you do want to read and get the full picture it’s #ThePursuitOfPorsha ❤️ &Thank you to my supporters

Porsha Williams has turned in her peach for a spinoff now the single mother to baby PJ is very happy co-parenting and looking forward to spending the rest of her life with Simone Guobadia.

‘The Pursuit of Porsha‘ dropped on Tuesday and is available now at your favorite book retailer.

