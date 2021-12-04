Sam Sylk News
MJB Drops Two New Joints and An Official Video In One Day

Yes, let’s get crunked cause Mary’s back !!  Mary J. Blige told us she was going to blow our minds and that’s just what she did today when she dropped to new joints on us!!

50 year old Queen of R&B , Mary J. Blige, spilled the tea on Tamron Hall that she is about to get it  crunk up on some new floateration with a new album for the first time in 4 years and according to Mary J. Blige with all the ‘Drama’ going on in her life with a high profile divorce her new album is sure to blow your mind.  Today she doubled down on that promise with the release of two singles streaming on all platforms right now, “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous”, then Mary J. Blige wet for the trifecta releasing an official music video to “Good Morning Gorgeous” a few hours later and Mary J. Blige looks/sounds absolutely frickin AMAZING!!  Mary J. Blige’s new upcoming LP, is presumably due out early 2022 in time for her headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Take a look and listen to Mary J. Blige’s “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous” (official video) below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

