Prayers: Shaun King’s Daughter Suffers Brain Injury After Being Hit By A Car

Prayer warriors are being summoned as every parents worst nightmare has happened, an accident, that has left the child of writer, civil rights activist and co-founder of Real Justice PAC, Shaun King, with a brain injury.

We are accustomed to Shaun King sharing viral information in order to bring justice to the unjust via his social media platform, but over the weekend Shaun King the father of four shared a heart wrenching video post about his daughter, 19 year-old Kendi, suffering from a brain and body injurie in an ICU after she was struck by a car while walking in Manhattan.

Please pray for Kendi. ⁣ That she heals 100%.⁣ That she has no setbacks.⁣ I’m watching her like a hawk.⁣ Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this. ⁣

Take a look at Shaun King’s video post below, as we will be keeping his daughter, himself as well as his wife uplifted in our prayers.

