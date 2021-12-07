Look At God: Dunkin’ Employee Evicted Customers Buy Her A House

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Good customer service can go a long way, great customer service can bringing blessings from your customers who God used to rain blessings on you when your prayers went up.

God’s miracles never cease.

An Ohio Dunkin’ Donuts employee is expressing her gratitude after a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line ended up providing her with what she believes is a Christmas miracle.

3 year veteran Dunkin’ Donuts employee Ebony Johnson had just been evicted from her home, when loyal customer Suzanne Burke noticed that Ebony Johnson had been missing work she reached out to her to find out what was going. When Suzanne Burke learned Ebony Johnson’s story she reached out to local organizations and designers to bless Ebony Johnson with not only a new home but a fully furnished home.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back in our home,…The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?’ ”-Ebony Johnson

Just in time for the holidays, when the lesson is, Christmas is all about giving…you knew that though, right?

